Add Razer’s full-range Nommo Chroma Speakers to your desk at $100 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Razer Nommo Chroma Computer Speakers for $99.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Each of these speakers sport 3-inches of woven glass fiber drivers that crank out “full range sound” with “extreme clarity.” In our review, we said “they sound fantastic, are super colorful, and are a great buy.” Picking up these speakers is a great way to complete your chroma cave. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’ll forfeit RGB lighting capabilities and some audio quality, Logitech’s Z200 Speakers are only $20 and actually look pretty good at such an affordable price. Each speaker sports two 2.5-inch drivers with 10W of peak power.

With Black Friday week here, this is far from the only Razer discount we have. In fact, we rounded up several deals on Sunday that include Razer Phone 2 and other gear priced from $10.

Razer Nommo Chroma Computer Speakers features:

FULL RANGE 2.0 GAMING SPEAKERS: Optimized drivers built for full range sound and extreme clarity

CUSTOM 3 inches WOVEN GLASS FIBER DRIVERS: Producting a tighter sound with higher frequencies, allowing you to hear disinct layers and audio details

REAR FACING BASS PORTS: Deliver increased bass output for a fuller, richer range of audio

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!