Score two Ring Floodlight Cameras at an all-time low of $174 each on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering two Ring Floodlight Cameras for $348 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $498 for two at the normal price and this beats the all-time low we’ve tracked for a 2-pack by $1. Ring’s Floodlight Camera is a great way to make sure your home is always secure. They offer two high-powered LED bulbs on either side and a camera in the center that sports motion tracking and more. Ring also includes lifetime theft protection, so if your camera is ever stolen, they’ll replace it at no cost. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a lower-cost recording alternative, Wyze Cam V2 is your best bet. It’s around $25 shipped at Amazon, offers 1080p recording, and is easy to place all over your home. Just know that the night vision is IR-based, meaning there’s no color. Oh, and Wyze isn’t designed to be placed outside yet.

Don’t forget that Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $179 shipped. You’ll save around $160 here, and have the ability to easily see when company arrives.

Ring Floodlight Camera features:

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice. Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

When mounted at 9 feet off the ground, with the motion detector parallel to the ground, the motion sensor is optimized to detect human sized objects at up to 30 feet

Requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View. Includes built-in ultra-bright floodlights and a siren

