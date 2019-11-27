Sideclick adds an extra remote to your Apple TV, Roku, more at $15 (Reg. $30)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Sideclick Universal Remote for Apple TV at $14.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. For comparison, these have a list price of $30, are currently available from Amazon at $25, and this beats our previous low by $5. If your Apple TV remote just doesn’t quite control your entertainment center the proper way, this remote is a great solution. It includes multiple buttons on the side which control your TV or other products with ease through the built-in IR blaster. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for even more Sideclick deals.

Other $15 Sideclick Universal Remotes:

Now, if you’d rather have a full-on universal remote instead of an add-on like Sideclick, we’ve got you covered. There are a number of Logitech universal remotes on sale from $40 right now ahead of Black Friday. I have personally used several Logitech Harmony remotes and always find them a joy to set up and configure, thanks to the company’s easy-to-use interfaces.

Continue the home theater upgrade by picking up HDHomeRun’s EXTEND Dual OTA tuner. It’ll bolster your recording capabilities, and is currently down to $139.

Sideclick Universal Remote for Apple TV features:

  • Slim universal remote attachment for Apple TV
  • Control the basic functions of your tv, receiver, soundbar, Blu-ray, and Apple TV all-in-one
  • Easy to program. Must have your original device remote to program Sideclick.
  • Apple TV player remote not included
  • Compatible with Apple TV black touchpad generation 4 remotes (not compatible with silver 2-3 gen)

