HDHomeRun’s EXTEND OTA Tuner makes cord-cutting a breeze at $139 (Save 23%)

Newegg is currently offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND Dual OTA Tuner for $139 shipped. Also available for $1 more through Electronics Expo’s Amazon store. Normally selling for $180, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $41 discount, is the best we’ve seen in months, and the expected Black Friday price. Perfect for cord-cutters, the EXTEND tuner allows you to watch or record two channels at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,050 shoppers. More details below.

Pairing HDHomeRun’s tuner with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna is a notable option at $20. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu or another streaming service, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that.

For more home theater upgrades, don’t forget that we’re seeing a bunch of Fire TV Black Friday deals live from $20, including Cube for $90, 4K at $25, and more. There’s also some Logitech Harmony universal remote deals to take advantage of from $40.

SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND features:

Use this SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver to save on cable television fees. Its dual digital tuners let you stream free broadcast and unencrypted cable channels through your home network on two devices at once with resolutions up to 1080p. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver works with both iOS and Android devices for versatile viewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!