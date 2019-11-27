Keep track of your gear with Tile Mate at a new low of $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Tile Mate Item Finder for $12.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of around $20 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Tile Mate is a great way of keeping track of your most precious possessions, from keys to wallets, phones, and even remotes. You’ll also find a replaceable battery here, making sure that your Tile Mate is good to go for many years to come. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With some of your savings, pick up this 2-pack of CR1616 batteries for under $3.50 Prime shipped. These batteries are designed to work with Tile Mate to keep you going for quite a while.

Tile Mate features:

Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight

Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

Activate Community Find: If your Tile Mate is faraway, let other Tile community members help. The Tile app running on their phones can send location updates to your app

Mate has a replaceable CR1632 battery is guaranteed for one year from activation. You can easily replace it yourself

