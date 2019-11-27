Keep track of your gear with Tile Mate at a new low of $13 Prime shipped

- Nov. 27th 2019 8:55 pm ET

Get this deal
$20 $13
0

Amazon is offering the Tile Mate Item Finder for $12.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of around $20 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Tile Mate is a great way of keeping track of your most precious possessions, from keys to wallets, phones, and even remotes. You’ll also find a replaceable battery here, making sure that your Tile Mate is good to go for many years to come. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With some of your savings, pick up this 2-pack of CR1616 batteries for under $3.50 Prime shipped. These batteries are designed to work with Tile Mate to keep you going for quite a while.

Tile Mate features:

  • Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight
  • Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent
  • Activate Community Find: If your Tile Mate is faraway, let other Tile community members help. The Tile app running on their phones can send location updates to your app
  • Mate has a replaceable CR1632 battery is guaranteed for one year from activation. You can easily replace it yourself

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf homekit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$20 $13

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Black Friday 2019 Tile

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide