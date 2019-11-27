Apple’s ultra-portable 12-inch MacBook is just $650, more (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $649.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $1,299 and we’ve had previous refurbished mentions around $800. This is the best price we’ve tracked in any condition to date. Upgrade to the 512GB model for $849.99 (Orig. $1,499). Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being discontinued earlier in 2019, this model was a beloved Mac by many. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. All-in-all, this is a great value buy this holiday season for kids or grandparents interested in a Mac, but isn’t in need of the latest technology.

Woot also has 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro models on sale from $749.99, today only. Originally $1,299 or more, this is also amongst the best price we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll miss out on the Touch Bar here, but otherwise, this model carries the same feature set you’ve come to know in recent years within Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup.

Put your savings to work and pick up a MacBook sleeve to keep this new purchase safe. Also consider grabbing a USB-C hub to connect your devices like hard drives, monitors and more. This is an easy way to ensure that you’ll have connectivity wherever your adventures take you.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watch throughout Black Friday.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core

8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615

12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display

USB 3.0 Type-C Port

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Force Touch Trackpad

Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics

Slim, Compact Design

