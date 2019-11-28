Grow and save some green with a 25% discount on AeroGarden Harvest 360 at $75

Walmart offers the AeroGarden Harvest 360 Grower for $74.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, that’s good for a 25% discount, beats the all-time low there by $5, and matches the lowest price we’ve seen in months. We may be heading into winter now, but that doesn’t mean that enjoying fresh herbs and veggies has to suffer. Bring the garden indoors with this Harvest 360 Grower. It can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Rated 4/5 stars from over 100 customers.

(Update 11/28 3:10am): Woot via Amazon is now offering the 2019-model Alexa-Enabled AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden for $199.95 shipped. Regularly $340 or more, this is a new all-time low on this model at Amazon and is the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

On top of the herbs that are included with the lead deal, you can grow pretty much anything in the Harvest 360. Amazon has a variety of different seed pod kits available to help you out, which make perfect use of your savings. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce: red/green leaf, romaine, as well as butter head and will run you $16. Or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 features:

Grow fresh herbs and veggies all year-round with the AeroGarden Harvest 360 in-home garden system. You’ll love its attractive round shape and glossy black finish. This kit comes with everything you’ll need to grow 6 endlessly fresh gourmet herbs. Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year-round in the AeroGarden Harvest 360.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!