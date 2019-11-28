Amazon offers CAMEL Winter Jackets for men and women from $33 shipped

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off CAMEL Winter Jackets for men and women. For men, the Down Jacket Winter Lightweight Packable Puffer is currently marked down to $33.14 shipped. Regularly priced at $53, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This jacket features water-resistant material and it’s highly packable, which is great for storing or traveling. It also has four zippered pockets for essentials and it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Score even more deals below the jump.

For women, the Winter Ski Jacket is another standout and it’s currently marked down to $52.64 and regularly is priced at $83. This jacket is wind and waterproof, which is great for the upcoming winter weather. It’s also actually three jackets in one with a fleece layer interior that can disconnect from the top soft shell side, which means you can style them together or separate. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out The North Face Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 25% off popular jackets, vests, and more.

Men’s Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket features:

This puffer down jacket surface is made out of 20D Nylon. When we suffer small rain weather or topple a little bit water on the the down jacket accidentally we won’t feel any wet on it.

There’s up to 80% duck down and 20% feather inside the jacket. This material is used to insulate an outer layer which is some synthetic fibre such as nylon.

We design 2 sides zipper pockets and 2 inner pockets on this down jacket. Zipper is SPS smooth type.

This outdoor down jacket is suitable for traveling camping skiing excursion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!