Amazon has iOttie smartphone mounts on sale from $12.50 today with new lows

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is rolling out iOttie smartphone mount discounts with up 35% off. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash and Windshield Smartphone Holder for $15.76. As a comparison, it typically goes for $25 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of iOttie’s latest car mounts, offering support for all of the newest iPhones and Android devices. It offers a 225-degree arc and telescoping arm that extends out to 6.5-inches. Best of all, the suction cup disc delivers “superior stick strength.” Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find even more iOttie deals below.

Other notable iOttie deals include:

Jump over to our Black Friday and Smartphone Accessory guides for additional deals today and throughout Thanksgiving week.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 features:

EASY ONE TOUCH LOCK/RELEASE: Patented Easy One Touch mechanism allows quick one hand open and close operation

ADJUSTABLE VIEWING: The newly re designed Telescopic Arm extends from 4 – 6. 5 inch and pivots on 225 degree arc for a variety of optimal positions

UNIVERSAL MOUNTING: Holds all phone and case combinations from 2.3 inches 3.5 inches

STRONG SUCTION: One time use dashboard disc and reusable suction cup combo offers superior stick strength

