Amazon offers up to 33% off Oral-B, Crest, Braun: 3D Whitestrips $20, more

Amazon is now offering up to 33% off a selection of Oral-B, Crest, and Braun personal care items. One standout is the Crest 3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus (10 treatments + two 1-hour express) for $19.99 after you clip the $10 on-page coupon. Regularly $30, today’s deal is actually up to 33% of the going rate and the best price we can find. Just in time to ensure your smile is looking right for the holidays, you will achieve “visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days.” Not only do you get the ten 30 minute treatments, but the 1-hour express options are particularly nice for touch ups in a hurry around this time of year. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Oral-B, Crest, and Braun deals.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You can browse through the rest of the Amazon Black Friday Oral-B, Crest, and Braun sale here. There are some notable deals on toothpaste as well as various razors as well. But you’ll find even more deals on shavers and electric oothbrushes in our previous roundups. The Philips Norelco OneBlade is still starting from just $20 and you’ll even more from $60 right here. We also have Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes from $30.
Crest 3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus:
- Removes 5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile
- Use Crest Vivid White strips for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days
- Use Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes
- Uses the same enamel safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use
- A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience. Usage Apply once a day for 1 hour. Full results in 7 days
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!