Amazon’s Thanksgiving Gold Box has Keurig brewers and bundles from $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Keurig coffee brewers on sale from $45 shipped. Our top pick is the fully loaded Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh 60-count Coffee Variety Pack at $58.99, which has a list price of nearly $100. This starter kit includes Keurig’s K-Classic brewer along with sixty pods, which is enough to get you through the holidays. You’ll find three flavors available here, including Donut Café medium roast, Just Bright light roast, and Go For The Bold dark roast. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for other great coffee deals? We’ve got ’em. You’ll find OXO’s conical burr grinder at $64, Keurig’s K-Mini brewer at $50, and Ninja’s fold-away frother brewer for $68.

Keurig K-Classic Brewer features:

BREWS MULTIPLE K-CUP POD SIZES (6, 8, 10 oz.) – Enjoy the most popular K-Cup pod brew sizes. Use the 6 oz. brew size to achieve the strongest brew.

LARGE 48 oz. WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 5+ cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy.

SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS: Just insert a K-Cup pod, select your desired brew size, and brew a great-tasting cup in under a minute.

