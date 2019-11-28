Black Friday iOS & Mac App Deals: KORG/Moog apps, Shazam Encore, Traffix, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we are continuing to collect all of the best price drops for Black Friday. All of the most notable offers are down below including Jump Desktop, Moog and KORG audio production apps, Magic Launcher Pro, Shazam Encore, Traffix: City Rush, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shazam Encore: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: English Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Animoog for iPhone: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AudioTools: $9 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Turnado: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Ancient Battle: Rome: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Art Set: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Black Friday game deals: RE2, Sekiro, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, DMC 5, many more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Mars Information Atlas: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FRACTER: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Just 6 Weeks PRO: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Screens: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Auria – Music Production: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Auria Pro – Music Production: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Pixelmator Photo: Pro Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fantastical 2 for iPad: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fantastical 2 for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cardhop: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ : $14 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monster RPG 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Transistor: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Small World 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Colt Express: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Fantastical 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Cardhop: $16 (Reg. $20)

Mac: BusyContacts: $35 (Reg. $40)

Mac: 2Do: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: FocusList: Pomodoro Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: European War 5: Empire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Tiles by CleverMedia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $29)

