DiscountMags has now kicked off its Black Friday magazine sale with some of the best prices of the year. With our exclusive and weekend promotions we see the most popular titles often dropping to $5 per year or so, but just about every title in today’s holiday sale is available for less than that. Head below for deals on Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit and many more.

Black Friday Magazine Sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong, there are some standouts here. Both Men’s and Women’s Health are now available for $4.50 per year with free delivery every month. These two don’t drop down this low very often with both titles currently on sale for $6 as part of the Amazon Black Friday magazine sale.

Others, like GQ for example, are as much as 50% less in the DiscountMags event by comparison to Amazon’s holiday listing. You can now pick up a year of GQ for just $3.75 which is easily among the best prices we’ve ever tracked for a single year.

The same goes for the popular tech magazine, Wired. Regularly dropping to $5, like it is at Amazon right now, you can now score this one for $4 per year at DiscountMags. Here are some additional highlights from the sale:

As we mentioned above, Amazon is also running its own Black Friday magazine sale right now with titles from $3.75 per year. While there are a few options in there you won’t find in the DiscountMags sale, be sure to double check before you pay significantly more at Amazon. Also watch out for those out renewals if you do take that route.

Tthere are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

