Black Friday office supply deals from $5: Brother Label Maker, Sharpies, more

Amazon is now offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTD210) for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Office Depot. Regularly between $20 at $35 or so, today’s deal is at least 50% off, a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Whether it’s for keeping thing in order around the office or conveniently labelling storage boxes at home, Brother’s P-touch makes the job an easy one. It will show you what your level will look like on the display before you print it while offering up quick access to “fonts, frames, symbols and more.” Speaking of which , it has “multiple” fonts, 27 user-friendly templates, and the ability store up to 30 labels for future use. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More Black Friday office supplies and gear down below.
Brother P-touch Label Maker:
- See how your label will look before you Print
- One touch keys: quick access to fonts, frames, symbols and more
- Useful templates: for file and gift labels, even decorative labels with patterns
- Easy access memory: store up to 30 labels for quick reprinting
- Uses a variety of easy to apply tee tapes: standard, extra strength, acid free adhesive, cable and wire, fabric iron on and more
