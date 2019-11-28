BodyBoss Home Gym lets you skip pricey memberships and still workout for $109

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Woot via Amazon offers the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Gym System for $109 shipped. That’s down from the original $249 price tag and regular $200 going rate. Today’s deal is also $9 less than our previous mention. If you’re not one for the gym, consider going with this at-home alternative which features all of the body-resistance gear you need to get started. BodyBoss was “designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept.” It raised over $1 million on Kickstarter and offers over 300 various exercises. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon has its own lower-cost resistance band set for $13. While you won’t find the full breadth of features in comparison to the BodyBoss, there’s still a lot to like here. You can skip the pricey gym membership and workout at home with this kit. The entry-level model offers resistance between 40- and 80-pounds, with the ability to target specific muscle groups and enhance strength, endurance, coordination, and flexibility.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 features:

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere. We will help you learn your BodyBoss 2.0, teach you exercises and activate your body. You will receive the URL to this link off the start up 1 page guide in your package. You will receive the workout guides attached to the start up guide in the box.

