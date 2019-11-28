Calvin Klein underwear and t-shirts from $14 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Calvin Klein underwear. One of the most notable deals is the Set of 5 Men’s Cotton Classics Multipack Boxer Briefs for $24.49 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $44, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These boxer briefs were designed to be comfortable and lightweight. They also feature the iconic wide logo waistband that also promotes comfort. Rated 4/5 stars with over 1,600 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

For women, Modern Cotton Bralette and Bikini Set is currently marked down to $27.99 and regularly is priced at $40. You can choose from an array of color options and this set is very trendy. This two-piece set features a racer back sport bra and bikini with logoed elastic bands. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers.

Even more deals include:

The Calvin Klein Multipack Boxer Briefs feature:

Cotton underwear boxer briefs multipack featuring elastic Calvin Klein logo waistband and functional fly

Soft and breathable cotton

Better elastic for comfortable leg openings

