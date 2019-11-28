Calvin Klein underwear and t-shirts from $14 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Nov. 28th 2019 8:41 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Calvin Klein underwear. One of the most notable deals is the Set of 5 Men’s Cotton Classics Multipack Boxer Briefs for $24.49 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $44, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These boxer briefs were designed to be comfortable and lightweight. They also feature the iconic wide logo waistband that also promotes comfort. Rated 4/5 stars with over 1,600 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

For women, Modern Cotton Bralette and Bikini Set is currently marked down to $27.99 and regularly is priced at $40. You can choose from an array of color options and this set is very trendy. This two-piece set features a racer back sport bra and bikini with logoed elastic bands. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers.

Even more deals include:

The Calvin Klein Multipack Boxer Briefs feature:

  • Cotton underwear boxer briefs multipack featuring elastic Calvin Klein logo waistband and functional fly
  • Soft and breathable cotton
  • Better elastic for comfortable leg openings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf homekit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Black Friday 2019

About the Author