Dream about how to spend your savings, take up to 35% on memory foam mattresses

- Nov. 28th 2019 3:51 am ET

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has a selection of Classic Brands Cool Gel 1.0 Ultimate Gel Memory Foam Mattresses on sale from $184 shipped. A standout falls to the queen-sized mattress at $262.92, which is down from its usual $406 price tag. Today’s offer is also a new all-time low. These mattresses features 14-inches of marble gel memory foam and sport a design that helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night while drawing moisture away from your body. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Classic Brands Memory Foam Mattress features:

Experience cloud-like luxury with our Classic Brands Cool Gel Ultimate Gel Memory Foam 14- Inch Mattress. The newest generation of gel memory foam technology, this mattress offers a plusher and incredibly comfortable sleeping surface. Get a more restful night’s sleep on this mattress knowing that it is made of the highest quality materials without worrying about the price. Plus, mattress includes a bonus plush shredded memory foam pillow with twin, twin extra long, and full or two bonus pillows with queen, king, or california king sizes.

