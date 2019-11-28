Conquer the sky with this Space Fighter DIY Drone Kit for $34 (Orig. $60)

- Nov. 28th 2019 12:26 am ET

0

Flying your drone is a pretty cool way to spend the holidays. But with the Space Fighter Building Block Drone, you can build your flying machine first. It’s a great way to learn about the physics of flying and a fun project for any age. You can get the kit now for just $34 (Orig. $59.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: BFSAVE15.

Available in four different designs, this fun little drone is made out of crash-resistant ABS building blocks. To make your drone fly, you need to assemble the chassis in a way that distributes the weight evenly.

After take-off, the drone uses a 6-axis gyro for auto-flight stabilization. You have 10–12 minutes of flight time on a full battery, with a range of 164–246 feet.

The controls are very precise, allowing you to weave through tight spaces. In addition, the drone is capable of pulling spectacular 360-degree flips.

This kit is perfect for kids and adults alike. It teaches useful STEM skills, and allows you to get creative.

It’s normally $59.99, but you can get the drone now for $34 with promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout in four different types: Shuttle, Snow Shooter, Destroyer, and Sidewinder.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

drone

drone

About the Author