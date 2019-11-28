Conquer the sky with this Space Fighter DIY Drone Kit for $34 (Orig. $60)

Flying your drone is a pretty cool way to spend the holidays. But with the Space Fighter Building Block Drone, you can build your flying machine first. It’s a great way to learn about the physics of flying and a fun project for any age. You can get the kit now for just $34 (Orig. $59.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: BFSAVE15.

Available in four different designs, this fun little drone is made out of crash-resistant ABS building blocks. To make your drone fly, you need to assemble the chassis in a way that distributes the weight evenly.

After take-off, the drone uses a 6-axis gyro for auto-flight stabilization. You have 10–12 minutes of flight time on a full battery, with a range of 164–246 feet.

The controls are very precise, allowing you to weave through tight spaces. In addition, the drone is capable of pulling spectacular 360-degree flips.

This kit is perfect for kids and adults alike. It teaches useful STEM skills, and allows you to get creative.

It’s normally $59.99, but you can get the drone now for $34 with promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout in four different types: Shuttle, Snow Shooter, Destroyer, and Sidewinder.

