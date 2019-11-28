Fire pit and patio heaters up to $200 off at Amazon for the holidays

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off fire pits and patio heaters. The Legacy Heating 56-inch Outdoor Propane Gas Aluminum Fire Pit Table is now down to $284.99 shipped. Regularly between $400 and $420, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Similarly sized Legacy tables are starting from $400 at Home Depot. Perfect for get-togethers over the holidays and beyond, these fire pit tables look great on the patio and can keep outdoor spaces a little more toasty in the colder months. This 56-inch option can push out 50,000 BTUs and features an aluminum construction with a stainless steel burner. The lava glass, table lid and protection cover are included with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon customers. More Black Friday fire pit and patio heater deals below.

There are a couple more higher-end fire pit table options in today’s sale starting from $320 and at as much as $210 off. But if you’re looking for a more affordable solution, there up some of those standup heaters you see at restaurants and bars starting from $98. Regularly up to $140, both options carry solid ratings and are sure to keep things more computable on the patio.

Another place you’ll find huge deals on home decor is Pier One. It has now kicked off a wide ranging Black Friday event offering up to 25% off items to decorate your home for the holidays and beyond.

Legacy 56-Inch Outdoor Fire Pit Table:

Rectangular fire pit Table with table lid, Hammered Black finish

Product Overall size: 56. 7LX21. 3WX24H (inch)

Heat output: 50, 000 BTUs

Aluminum construction and full stainless steel burner

Lava glass, Table lid and a protection cover included

Use with 20lb. Propane tank (not included)

