Get 6 months of unlimited talk and text plus 2BG/mo with Tello for $42 (Orig. 84)

Thought you needed a contract to get the best network deal? Think again. With the Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan, you can get unlimited talking and texting plus 2GB per month of LTE data for just $41.65 (Orig. $84) via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: BFSAVE15.

You can think of Tello as the ultimate pay-as-you-go network. Instead of buying credit each month, you simply pay up front for six months. There is no contract, and you won’t get hit with extra fees.

Tello works on most smartphones, using the Nationwide Sprint Network for coast-to-coast 4G LTE coverage. You just remove your old SIM and slot in the Tello one.

Along with unlimited US talk time, you can connect to Canada, China, and Mexico at the same rate as domestic calls. If you need to call anywhere else, you will be charged reasonable pay-as-you-go rates.

Tello also provides a free hotspot; when your 4G allowance runs out, you still get unlimited 2G data.

Order now for $41.65 to get the Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan with promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout, worth $84.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!