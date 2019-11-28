Holiday gift card deals from $17: Uber, StubHub, Domino’s, Showtime, more

- Nov. 28th 2019 2:30 am ET

0

After seeing a very notable holiday offer on App Store gift cards today, we are now tracking a series of additional discounted credit offers. Whether you’re using Uber to travel for the holidays (or order food), hit up a concert on Stub Hub or looking to score a deal on pizza night, we have plenty of gift card deals you’ll want to take a closer look at down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Black Friday Gift Card Deals:

We are also tracking massive $300 gift card offers with Pixel 4 purchases right now. That’s on top of a number of notable iPhone deals with up to $450 in free credit attached.

Uber Gift Cards:

Gift Uber rides to the people you care about, or add value to your Uber account. The Uber app connects you to a reliable ride in minutes. From low-cost to premium, every option feels like an upgrade to the everyday. And payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf homekit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

The best Black Friday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
Uber

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard