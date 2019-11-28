Battle legendary beasts of the sea in Tempest Pirate for iOS, now $4 (50% off)

The highly-rated Tempest: Pirate Action RPG for iOS has players battling legendary beasts of the sea with a handpicked crew of cutthroats. Multi-level quests, dozens of islands to explore across three regions, mystic crystals and more await you in Tempest. Better yet, it is now going 50% off for Black Friday alongside hundreds of other iOS apps/games. Regularly $8, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices for $3.99. That’s matching the lowest we have tracked in years. But don’t sleep on this deal, it tends to only last a couple days or so at best. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 gamers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Well, its Black Friday and that means we are tracking huge discounts on hundreds of the most popular iOS apps. You’ll find all of those right here and be sure to grab a discounted App Store gift card to get even deeper deals while you’re at it. That’s on top of a slew of the best productivity apps for Mac as well including PDF Expert, Parallels, Pixelmator and many more.

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

Black Friday game deals: RE2, Sekiro, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, DMC 5, many more

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!