[Update: New offers added] These early LEGO Black Friday deals offer new lows on Star Wars, City, Technic, more
Ahead of Black Friday, we’re now seeing a batch of early Black Friday LEGO deals. One standout is on the LEGO Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown set for $59.97 shipped at Amazon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Bringing one of the more iconic MCU locations to the LEGO world, this 1,004-piece kit stacks up to over 11-inches high and includes four minifigures. I’ve got this build in my collection, and one of the best parts in my opinion is the Cull Obsidian bigfig. If you plan on rewatching all of the Marvel movies now that Disney+ is out, grabbing this kit is the perfect way to enhance the Avengers action. Head below for a collection of LEGO Black Friday deals starting at $6.
More early Black Friday LEGO deals include:
Most recent deals include:
- Ninjago Dieselnaut: $77 (Reg. $110) | Amazon
- Escape Pod vs. Dewback Microfighters: $12 (Reg. $20)
- Batman vs. The Riddler Robbery: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Classic Creative Fun: $20 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Avengers Hulk Helicopter Rescue $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- first price drop
- City Garage Center: $40 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- City Fire Plane: $48 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Lightsaber Duel on Starkiller Base: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
Star Wars:
- Naboo Starfighter Microfighter: $6.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Hoth Medical Chamber: $19 (Reg. $25) | Walmart
- A New Hope Death Star Escape: $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Star Wars Advent Calendar: $26 (Reg. up to $40) | Amazon
- new all-time low
- Sandcrawler: $90 (Reg. $140) | Target
- Droid Gunship: $30 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
Harry Potter
- Hogwarts Clock Tower: $72 (Reg. $90) | Macy’s
- Advent Calendar: $27 (Reg. up to $40) | Walmart
- Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Knight Bus: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Expecto Patronum: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
City
- Great Vehicles Kayak Adventure: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- Police Jet Patrol: $7 (Reg. $10) | Walmart
- Great Vehicles Pizza Van: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Arctic Scout Truck: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Arctic Mobile Exploration Base: $77 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Fire Station: $56 (Reg. $70) | Target
- Capital City: $96 (Reg. $150) | Amazon
Other notable LEGO Black Friday deals:
- Ideas TRON: Legacy: $24 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Overwatch Tracer vs. Widowmaker: $10 (Reg. $15) | Walmart
- Frozen Elsa’s Market Adventure: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Ideas The Flintstones: $47 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Frozen II Elsa’s Jewelry Box: $32 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Technic Rescue Helicopter: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Star Wars BB-8: $58.50 (Reg. $100) Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Starfighter: $128 (Reg. $200)
LEGO Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Starfighter features:
Own part of Star Wars history with the Y-Wing Star fighter. This LEGO Star Wars ultimate collector series 6253568 has an amazing level of detail, including an opening mini figure cockpit for the included gold leader mini figure, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the r2-bhd astromech droid
