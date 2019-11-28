Lionel Polar Express Train Set is a best-seller at $60 (Reg. $80), more on sale

Amazon offers the Lionel Polar Express Battery-Powered Model Train Set for $59.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but is listed at around $80 regularly. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen in 2019. Lionel’s popular Polar Express gets discounted around this time every year and it makes a great addition to your Christmas tree. We put this model around our tree each year, and the live-action sounds coupled with movie recreations make it a wonderful pairing for the holiday season. Includes a full track, remote control, and four cars. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 1,300 Amazon reviewers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Amazon also has the North Pole version for $59.99 shipped, which is down 25% from the regular going rate. Much like the Polar Express version above, this model ships with a lead car, two crate loaders, and a caboose. The remote control offers “authentic train sounds”, a working headlight, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Lionel Polar Express Train features:

This year, showcase the magic of Christmas with The Polar Express train set. Witness the children’s shadows as they sit in the passenger cars drinking steaming mugs of hot chocolate and chattering excitedly about Santa. This train is sure to make your home glow with Christmas spirit this season. You can operate this train using six conventional C batteries (not included)! The set also comes with an easy-to-operate RC remote control (requires three AAA batteries). With this Ready-to-Play set comes an exclusive track system which allows you to create; a circle, a rectangle or an oval layout. As this track system is exclusive to Ready-to-Play set, it is not compatible with Lionel G Gauge or other G Gauge track systems.

