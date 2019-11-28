Manfrotto’s Street Backpack is 16-inch MacBook + DSLR-ready: $50 (Save 55%)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Manfrotto Street Camera and Laptop Backpack for $49.88 shipped. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $34. This 16-inch MacBook Pro-ready backpack is also able to stow a DSLR and some additional lenses. It’s unique green, gray, and orange design undoubtedly makes it stand out from the competition. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

ICYMI, quite a bit of AmazonBasics gear is on sale right now. The AmazonBasics canvas duffle bag is down to $29.50 (Reg. $50) and a slew of backpacks, home goods, and charging equipment are discounted too.

Manfrotto Street Backpack features:

Removable protective camera insert

Perfect for DSLR or CSC camera with attached zoom lens

Padded back panel and adjustable shoulder straps for comfort

Adjustable shoulder straps

