Mohu’s Black Friday sale makes it easy to cut the cord with antennas from $16

Amazon offers the Mohu Sky 60 Outdoor Amplified OTA Antenna for $79.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $150, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $105. That saves you 24%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in five months. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 75-miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and plenty of other content. And thanks to its weather-resistant design, it can be mounted pretty much anywhere, even outside. With over 1,050 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of them. Head below for even more ways to cut the cord from $16.

Update 11/28 @ 3:37 PM: Amazon is offering the TiVo Bolt OTA DVR with Alexa control for $149.99 shipped. This is $100 off its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other notable Mohu antennas include:

For more cord cutting deals, don’t forget that you can save over 50% on Roku’s 4K HDR Streaming Stick+. Plus, Black Friday pricing is already live on the Fire TV lineup starting at $20.

Mohu Sky 60 Outdoor Amplified OTA Antenna features:

Mohu Sky comes with an amplifier that can be powered via USB or power cube delivering 15dB of gain for optimal performance. The amplifier also includes CleanPeak™ RF filtering technology, which removes interference from cellular and FM signals in the area.

