Mohu’s Black Friday sale makes it easy to cut the cord with antennas from $16

- Nov. 28th 2019 4:30 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Mohu Sky 60 Outdoor Amplified OTA Antenna for $79.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $150, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $105. That saves you 24%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in five months. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 75-miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and plenty of other content. And thanks to its weather-resistant design, it can be mounted pretty much anywhere, even outside. With over 1,050 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of them. Head below for even more ways to cut the cord from $16.

Update 11/28 @ 3:37 PM: Amazon is offering the TiVo Bolt OTA DVR with Alexa control for $149.99 shipped. This is $100 off its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other notable Mohu antennas include:

For more cord cutting deals, don’t forget that you can save over 50% on Roku’s 4K HDR Streaming Stick+. Plus, Black Friday pricing is already live on the Fire TV lineup starting at $20.

Mohu Sky 60 Outdoor Amplified OTA Antenna features:

Mohu Sky comes with an amplifier that can be powered via USB or power cube delivering 15dB of gain for optimal performance. The amplifier also includes CleanPeak™ RF filtering technology, which removes interference from cellular and FM signals in the area.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

The best Black Friday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
Cord Cutting Mohu

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go