Philips Hue LightStrip Plus comes with a $35 GC from $76 ($115 value), more

Target is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Lightstrip Plus bundled with a $35 gift card for $79.99 shipped. REDCard members can save an extra 5%, bringing the price down to $75.99. Today’s offer is good for a 30% discount assuming you’ll use the Target credit down the road and is the best value we’ve seen in 2019. For comparison, the Amazon all-time low places it at $50, with this offer besting that by $9. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color to your desk, ambient backlighting for your TV or whatever else, the Hue LightStrip Plus is an essential for any smart home. I personally use one behind my monitor, which helps liven up the home office. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More below.

Another Philips Hue promotion available at Target right now nets you a $55 credit when you buy the Four-Bulb White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $199.99. That’ll drop down to $189.99 for REDCard members. With the added gift card value, today’s offer is $7 below the best Amazon offer of the year. This bundle includes four color bulbs and the HomeKit compatible bridge, giving you everything needed to get started. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 715 customers.

Those looking to expand their Hue setup in other ways are in luck, as the Color Ambiance Bulb has already dropped to its Black Friday price at $35 (30% off), plus more from $30.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus features:

Add a creative glow to any corner of your space with this 6.6-foot Philips Hue LED light strip. Its multicolored, dimmable lights suit any desired ambience, and it lets you sync its movement with music or movies via third-party apps. Bend, shape and cut this Philips Hue LED light strip for flexible customization.

