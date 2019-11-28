Segway’s miniPRO drops to one of its best prices yet at $299 (Save up to $200)

- Nov. 28th 2019 2:15 am ET

Get this deal
$499 $299
0

Walmart offers the Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter for $299 shipped. Having dropped from $499, right now you’ll pay $465 at Amazon. Today’s offer is $99 under the Amazon low and marks one of the best pricers we’ve seen in all of 2019 so far. This self-balancing electric vehicle elevates the famous hoverboard design with smartphone control for tuning speed, 10.5-inch pneumatic air-filled tires, and a top speed 10MPH. Per charge, you’re looking at an over 12-mile range, meaning it’ll do the trick for commuters or those just looking for a novel way to mix up a local trip to the store. Rated 4/5 stars from 750 customers. More details below.

If you’d prefer to ride around on something a little more conventional, Razor’s E200 Electric Scooter will get the job done at $198. It features a 12MPH top speed and is said to last 40 minutes on a single charge. 

For another fun way to get around town, Segway’s Drift W1 Electric Hovershoes have hit the Amazon all-time low at $300 ($169 off). Or if you’re just looking for a better way to get to and from work, our exclusive Segway Electric Scooter deals beat Black Friday pricing from $479.

Segway miniPRO features:

Get around easily on sidewalks and walking paths using the Segway miniPRO Smart Self-Balancing Personal Transporter with Mobile App Control. With patented dynamic stabilization technology, it stays balanced and keeps you upright as you roll along on the anti-skid wheels. The Segway miniPRO personal transporter runs on a rechargeable battery with a 12+ mile range and 260 watt hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf homekit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$499 $299

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

The best Black Friday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
Segway

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go