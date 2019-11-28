Segway’s miniPRO drops to one of its best prices yet at $299 (Save up to $200)

Walmart offers the Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter for $299 shipped. Having dropped from $499, right now you’ll pay $465 at Amazon. Today’s offer is $99 under the Amazon low and marks one of the best pricers we’ve seen in all of 2019 so far. This self-balancing electric vehicle elevates the famous hoverboard design with smartphone control for tuning speed, 10.5-inch pneumatic air-filled tires, and a top speed 10MPH. Per charge, you’re looking at an over 12-mile range, meaning it’ll do the trick for commuters or those just looking for a novel way to mix up a local trip to the store. Rated 4/5 stars from 750 customers. More details below.

If you’d prefer to ride around on something a little more conventional, Razor’s E200 Electric Scooter will get the job done at $198. It features a 12MPH top speed and is said to last 40 minutes on a single charge.

For another fun way to get around town, Segway’s Drift W1 Electric Hovershoes have hit the Amazon all-time low at $300 ($169 off). Or if you’re just looking for a better way to get to and from work, our exclusive Segway Electric Scooter deals beat Black Friday pricing from $479.

Segway miniPRO features:

Get around easily on sidewalks and walking paths using the Segway miniPRO Smart Self-Balancing Personal Transporter with Mobile App Control. With patented dynamic stabilization technology, it stays balanced and keeps you upright as you roll along on the anti-skid wheels. The Segway miniPRO personal transporter runs on a rechargeable battery with a 12+ mile range and 260 watt hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!