UGREEN’s Black Friday sale has Apple Watch chargers, Switch gear, more from $6

- Nov. 28th 2019 11:47 am ET

UGREEN has kicked off its Black Friday sale a tad early at Amazon and is offering some notable discounts on everything from charging cables and power banks to Nintendo Switch accessories and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members across the board, otherwise orders over $25 will lock-in delivery at no cost. One standout is on UGREEN’s Portable Apple Watch Charging Puck at $31.99. Down from $40, today’s offer matches the previous price cut and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This compact adapter makes it easy to refuel your Apple Watch while on-the-go without dealing with the mess of a typical charging cable. It plugs right into a power bank or wall adapter and even includes a lanyard  for conveniently attaching to your bag. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 120 customers. Head below for additional discounts starting at $6.

Another notable discount from this sale is on UGREEN’s Nintendo Switch Carrying Case for $13.99 Prime shipped when code 7XH7UT8H has been applied at checkout. Down from $20, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Not only does this case have room for the Switch itself, but tons of other accessories. So whether you’re looking to haul around the dock, extra Joy-Con, cables, and other accessories, this case is up to the task. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals:

