Miko 2 Ai-robot is your kid’s new best friend, now $149 for Black Friday

Recently we introduced you to the popular AI-driven Miko 2 robot companion for its North American launch, but we are now seeing quite a notable price drop for Black Friday. Regularly $399, you can now score the intelligent little bot for just $149 shipped with code 9to5. That’s a straight 50% price drop, the lowest price we have ever tracked and a perfect time to bring home a new robot friend for the kids.

Shipping is free worldwide with delivery guaranteed before Christmas at this point. There’s no telling how long this particular deal will last, so be sure to jump in now while you can do so at a big-time discount. More details below.

For those unfamiliar, Miko 2 can speak with your young ones and answer their most pressing questions on the topics of science, math, history and more. But it’s not all hardcore learning with Miko 2, parents can video chat with kids via its built-in display and even navigate him around a space remotely.

Everything can be controlled via iOS or Android apps available from the developers.

The little companion bot can host fun games like quizzes and much more.

Video and audio chat is done using a subtle onboard camera. And microphones, all controlled via deep parental controls. Thanks to Miko’s proximity sensors, you don’t have to worry about your personal bot going over the edge. According to the developers, kids’ “data is encrypted and completely protected, and the ownership of the data lies in your hands as a parent.” Miko uses “end-to-end encryption” to ensure privacy and is COPPA compliant.

Get Miko 2 now for 50% off + $50 off with code “9to5” – $ 149 shipped (Reg $399)

Miko 2 Robot Companion:

State of the art computer vision identifies, remembers and recollects known faces, objects and surroundings. Two active, noise cancellation microphones understand the voice of your child and neglect the nearby noise. Artificial Intelligence algorithms learn your child’s preferences to become their best friend.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!