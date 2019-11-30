[Update: More deals now live] Cyber Monday HD/4K TV deals offer 50-inch 4K models at $150, more from $88

Best Buy is offering the TCL 75-inch 4K HDR10 Smart UHDTV for $699.99 shipped. That’s down from its $900 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up a large 75-inch display, you’ll gain HDR10 capabilities here, which will help bring movies to life. You’ll find Roku built-in here, allowing you to easily stream Disney+ and Apple TV+ on top of the normal Netflix, Hulu, and the like. It also offers three HDMI inputs here, along with Ethernet and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more Black Friday TV sales from $120.

You’ll need a new home theater sound system to go with your brand-new display. For that, we can’t recommend Sonos high enough. They offer fantastic audio quality with features to match, including Alexa/Assistant built-in, AirPlay 2, and more. Sonos Beam is currently available for $299, which is $100 off its regular rate.

Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV features:

Enjoy limitless content by accessing free or paid streaming services using this Westinghouse 50-inch Ultra HD Smart Roku TV. The high-definition display with HDR gives the visual detail and picture clarity a boost for a more immersive experience, while Dolby Audio offers a richer audio mix with enhanced loudness. This Westinghouse 50-inch Ultra HD Smart Roku TV features a USB port and three HDMI ports for added connectivity.

