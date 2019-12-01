Amazon is offering Spectre 007 on Blu-ray for $3.99 Prime shipped. Normally $15, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Daniel Craig is arguably one of the best Bonds of recent memory in my opinion, offering up classic 007 style with a new flair. Bond faces the daughter of his old nemesis, Mr. White, in this epic thriller that is a can’t miss for 007 fans. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more Black Friday Blu-ray sales.

Best Buy is now offering a selection of Blu-ray movies from $3.99 with various titles available. You’ll find titles like John Wick, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and many more available for right around $4 each. Head below for more Cyber Monday Blu-ray sales at both Amazon and Best Buy.

For Cyber Monday, Best Buy is also running a buy-one-get-one-free sale on many Blu-rays. There are titles like the Men in Black Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Jumanji, and more here. You can head over to Best Buy to see all included titles.

Cyber Monday Blu-ray sales:

Spectre 007:

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond (Daniel Craig) on a rogue mission to Mexico City and eventually Rome, where he meets Lucia Sciarra (Monica Bellucci), the beautiful and forbidden widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and uncovers the existence of the sinister organisation known as SPECTRE. Meanwhile back in London, Max Denbigh (Andrew Scott), the new head of the Centre for National Security, questions Bond s actions and challenges the relevance of MI6, led by M (Ralph Fiennes). Bond covertly enlists Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) and Q (Ben Whishaw) to help him seek out Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), the daughter of his old nemesis Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), who may hold the clue to untangling the web of SPECTRE. As the daughter of an assassin, she understands Bond in a way most others cannot.

