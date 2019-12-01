[Update: 16-inch MacBook Pro now $210 off] Cyber Monday pricing hits MacBooks

Amazon is now taking $210 off most of Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Deals start at $2,189 shipped. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s up to 8TB worth of SSD storage available, which is included in the promotion above. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons.

Black Friday pricing has now arrived on Apple’s MacBook lineup at Amazon with the entry-level Air model discounted to $899.99. Step up to 256GB of storage for $1,099.99 (Reg. $1,299). Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $199 price drop from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Be sure to note that we may see slightly better pricing at Costco for members-only this week. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Step up to Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz with 256GB of storage for $1,499.99. You’ll save $299 with today’s deal which is also a new Amazon all-time low. The 1.4GHz model with 256GB of storage is $1,299.99 (Reg. $1,499).

Looking for the 16-inch model? You can save $134 on the high-end 1TB i9 model at $2,665 (Reg. $2,799), which is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Check out our recent hands-on review for more details here.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

