CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock fall to new Amazon low at $240 (Reg. $310), more

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $239.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $310, today’s offer saves you 23%, is $30 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This hub features a whole host of I/O for your Mac, including five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Plus, 85W USB-C charging allows you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering your Mac. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 415 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alsop on sale today, we’re seeing the CalDigit Tuff Nano Compact Rugged Thunderbolt 3 512GB SSD for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Down from $150, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen and a new low. With an IP67 water resistance rating, this SSD features up to 1055MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

A nice way to leverage your savings is by picking up this well-reviewed 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable at Amazon. The TS3 Plus only includes a two-foot cable, so this option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

15 Ports of Connectivity

Charge laptop – 85W

2x Thunderbolt™ 3 Ports

1x SD 4.0 Card Reader (UHS-II)

5x USB 3.1 Type-A Gen. 1

1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen. 1

1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen. 2

1x DisplayPort

1x Digital Optical Audio (S/PDIF)

1x Gigabit Ethernet

