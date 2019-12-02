Chemical Guys microfiber towels, car wash kits, more from $6 (Up to 49% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 49% off Chemical Guys gear for your ride. One standout here is the 3-pack of Chemical Guys Pro Grade Premium Microfiber Towels for $5.63 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and be sure to cancel the Subscribe & Save after ordering if you don’t want them delivered to your house every month. However, this is a solid deal even without the S&S discount. These 100% machine-washable towels will leave your car (or anything you use them on) scratch, lint, and swirl-free. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more Chemical Guys Cyber Monday offers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll find some smaller accessories and tools in the sale right here, but there is also the Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit. A perfect gift for car enthusiasts or yourself, the regularly $100 kit is now down to $64.39 shipped in today’s sale. This is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year and it includes everything in need to leave your vehicle shining. Rated 4+ stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Chemical Guys sale for deals from $11, but be sure to check out this year’s holiday dash cam deals too. We have options from Venture starting at $52 as well as up to $50 off the popular Garmin lineup.

Chemical Guys Premium Microfiber Towels:

Scratch free, lint free and swirl free

Long lasting microfiber

Effective cleaning under wet and dry conditions

Silk banded edges

100 percent machine washable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!