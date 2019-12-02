Chemical Guys microfiber towels, car wash kits, more from $6 (Up to 49% off)

- Dec. 2nd 2019 2:38 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 49% off Chemical Guys gear for your ride. One standout here is the 3-pack of Chemical Guys Pro Grade Premium Microfiber Towels for $5.63 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and be sure to cancel the Subscribe & Save after ordering if you don’t want them delivered to your house every month. However, this is a solid deal even without the S&S discount. These 100% machine-washable towels will leave your car (or anything you use them on) scratch, lint, and swirl-free. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more Chemical Guys Cyber Monday offers.

You’ll find some smaller accessories and tools in the sale right here, but there is also the Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit. A perfect gift for car enthusiasts or yourself, the regularly $100 kit is now down to $64.39 shipped in today’s sale. This is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year and it includes everything in need to leave your vehicle shining. Rated 4+ stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Chemical Guys sale for deals from $11, but be sure to check out this year’s holiday dash cam deals too. We have options from Venture starting at $52 as well as up to $50 off the popular Garmin lineup.

Chemical Guys Premium Microfiber Towels:

  • Scratch free, lint free and swirl free
  • Long lasting microfiber
  • Effective cleaning under wet and dry conditions
  • Silk banded edges
  • 100 percent machine washable

