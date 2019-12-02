Cyber Monday office supply deals from $3.50: Sharpies, pens, accessories, more

- Dec. 2nd 2019 4:37 pm ET

Get this deal
45% off $3.50
0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off a selection of Sharpies, and other office supplies from Paper Mate, X-ACTO and more. As always, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at a wide ranging collection of deals starting from under $3.50 on everything from permanent markers for the office to art supplies, felt tip pens, and even some magical liquid slime glue for the kids. All of the best deals from the sale are down below with even more holiday offers on printers and other supplies for your home office.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Cyber Monday Office Supply Deals:

Sharpie Ultra Fine Point Markers:

  • Proudly Permanent ink marks on paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces
  • Intensely brilliant colors create eye-popping, vibrant impressions
  • Remarkably resilient ink dries quickly and resists both fading and water; AP certified
  • Endlessly versatile ultra-fine point has a precise, narrow tip for extreme control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
45% off $3.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Cyber Monday 2019 Sharpie

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard