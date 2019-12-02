Amazon’s offering up to 35% off Lacoste clothing, shoes, and more from $8

- Dec. 2nd 2019 7:25 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Lacoste clothing, shoes, and more. The men’s Sport Full Zip Jacket is on sale for $61.78 shipped, which is down from its original rate of $78. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it comes in two color options. This pullover is timeless and can easily be dressed up or down with jeans, khakis, t-shirts or dress shirts. Reviews are still coming in, however Lacoste is highly rated overall. Find even more deals from the Amazon Lacoste Sale below.

Looking for a holiday gift idea? The Lacoste Fitzgerald Small Billfold Wallet is a great choice. It’s currently on sale for $35 and regularly is priced at $55. This wallet is functional and sleek to fit right into your back pocket. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for loads of more deals today. You will find great deals on Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, Sperry, and more.

Even more deals include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cyber Monday 2019

About the Author