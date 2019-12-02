Amazon’s offering up to 35% off Lacoste clothing, shoes, and more from $8

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Lacoste clothing, shoes, and more. The men’s Sport Full Zip Jacket is on sale for $61.78 shipped, which is down from its original rate of $78. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it comes in two color options. This pullover is timeless and can easily be dressed up or down with jeans, khakis, t-shirts or dress shirts. Reviews are still coming in, however Lacoste is highly rated overall. Find even more deals from the Amazon Lacoste Sale below.
Looking for a holiday gift idea? The Lacoste Fitzgerald Small Billfold Wallet is a great choice. It’s currently on sale for $35 and regularly is priced at $55. This wallet is functional and sleek to fit right into your back pocket. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Even more deals include:
- Men’s Sport Ped Socks $8 (Orig. $10)
- Men’s V-Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Women’s Carnaby Evo Sneaker $55 (Orig. $85)
- Men’s Long-Sleeve Solid Sweatshirt $57 (Orig. $64)
