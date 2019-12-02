Find burried treasure after the ground thaws with metal detectors from $12

- Dec. 2nd 2019 8:32 pm ET

From $12
0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering Bounty Hunter Metal Detectors from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Quick Silver Metal Detector with Pin Pointer at $69.99. This is down from its regular rate of over $100 and is the best available. It offers 1-touch depth control so you know exactly how deep your object is. Plus, there’s digital target identification to help you weed out potentially unwanted items. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Whenever you go out with a metal detector, you’ll likely have to dig up your buried treasure. For that, there are a few essentials to bring on your trip. One you likely don’t already have would be the Prospector Series Green Sand Scoop. This is just under $8 Prime shipped at Amazon and would be a great investment.

Something else that’s an absolute must-have would be Prospector’s Choice 12-inch Serrated Edge Digger. Unlike a normal shovel, this model packs a serrated edge that can cut through sod, small trees, and more. At around $12.50 Prime shipped, it’s a must-have.

Bounty Hunter Quick Silver Metal Detector features:

  • Fully automatic ground balance with squelch-tech eliminates false signals
  • Push-button discrimination and 1-touch depth control makes it easier to use
  • Digital target identification display with 3-tone audio feedback for detection
  • Easy-view LCD display is readable at varying distances for users tall and short
  • Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $12

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals, announcements, and more

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals, announcements, and more

The best Cyber Monday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
Bounty Hunter

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide