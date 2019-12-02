Find burried treasure after the ground thaws with metal detectors from $12

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering Bounty Hunter Metal Detectors from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Quick Silver Metal Detector with Pin Pointer at $69.99. This is down from its regular rate of over $100 and is the best available. It offers 1-touch depth control so you know exactly how deep your object is. Plus, there’s digital target identification to help you weed out potentially unwanted items. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Whenever you go out with a metal detector, you’ll likely have to dig up your buried treasure. For that, there are a few essentials to bring on your trip. One you likely don’t already have would be the Prospector Series Green Sand Scoop. This is just under $8 Prime shipped at Amazon and would be a great investment.

Something else that’s an absolute must-have would be Prospector’s Choice 12-inch Serrated Edge Digger. Unlike a normal shovel, this model packs a serrated edge that can cut through sod, small trees, and more. At around $12.50 Prime shipped, it’s a must-have.

Bounty Hunter Quick Silver Metal Detector features:

Fully automatic ground balance with squelch-tech eliminates false signals

Push-button discrimination and 1-touch depth control makes it easier to use

Digital target identification display with 3-tone audio feedback for detection

Easy-view LCD display is readable at varying distances for users tall and short

Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!