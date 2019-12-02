Save 24% off SnoeJoe’s entire lineup of electric winter gear and more

- Dec. 2nd 2019 6:32 pm ET

24% off
0

SnowJoe is offering 24% off its entire site when the code CYBERJOE is used at checkout. You’ll find great savings on pressure washers, snow throwers, and more here. Our favorite is the Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower for $136.04 shipped. This is down from its list price of around $180, regular going rate of $150 at Amazon, and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering an 18-inch cutting path, this makes it super easy to clear sidewalks or driveways. Plus, there are headlights installed on the machine so you can clear night or day. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks or head over to SnowJoe to see everything you can save on.

Nomad Base Station

Our top picks:

SnowJoe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower features:

  • Versatile
  • No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain
  • Powerful 15-amp motor
  • Steel auger
  • Directional Chute
  • Halogen light
  • Clean-out tool:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

24% off

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals, announcements, and more

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals, announcements, and more

The best Cyber Monday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
snowjoe

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide