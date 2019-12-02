Save 24% off SnoeJoe’s entire lineup of electric winter gear and more

SnowJoe is offering 24% off its entire site when the code CYBERJOE is used at checkout. You’ll find great savings on pressure washers, snow throwers, and more here. Our favorite is the Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower for $136.04 shipped. This is down from its list price of around $180, regular going rate of $150 at Amazon, and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering an 18-inch cutting path, this makes it super easy to clear sidewalks or driveways. Plus, there are headlights installed on the machine so you can clear night or day. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks or head over to SnowJoe to see everything you can save on.

Our top picks:

SnowJoe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower features:

Versatile

No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

Powerful 15-amp motor

Steel auger

Directional Chute

Halogen light

Clean-out tool:

