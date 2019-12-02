Make sparkling water, soda, or even La Croix at home with SodaStream from $100

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering a few SodaStream bundles from $100 shipped. Our favorite is the Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle at $99.99, which regularly goes for $150. This bundle includes two CO2 canisters, three bottles, and two zero-calorie flavors, which is perfect for getting started with at-home carbonated beverage making. SodaStream is a great way to make your own La Croix, soda, or other favorite carbonated beverage for far less than buying it at the store after the initial investment. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you’re a fan of fruit-flavored carbonated beverages, check out this multi-pack of syrups for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s the best way to spend only a bit of your savings here, offering you multiple ways to enjoy your new purchase.

Prefer a warm beverage to carbonated? Check out Amazon’s Gold Box which has coffee deals from under $100 and Target’s Nespresso deal which nets you an espresso maker from under $81 with a $25 gift card.

SodaStream Fizzi bundle features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml Zero calorie fruit drops – Lime and orange flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

Visit SodaStream online or call our sparkling water specialists at 1-800-763-2258 to Learn more about our products or refill your Co2 cylinder

