Save big on GEARWRENCH or BLACK+DECKER tools from under $5 for Cyber Monday

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering GEARWRENCH Tools from $46 shipped. One of our favorites is the 3/8-Inch Drive SAE/Metric 6 Point Standard and Deep Socket Set. This 56-piece kit is down to $64.64 right now, while it regularly fetches closer to $100. If you’ve ever found yourself working on a vehicle of any sort, be it a car, bike, or even snowmobile or ATV, then you know how crucial it is to have sockets like this. You’ll get just about every socket size here, making sure you can easily tackle any project. Plus, two sizes of extensions are included here to make sure that nothing is ever out of reach. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop all of the GEARWRENCH sale here.

We also spotted that today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering some BLACK+DECKER items from under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. We’d recommend the 20V MAX Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum with Floor Head and Pet Hair Brush. It’s down to $86.99 from its regular $115 going rate. Offering up 4-hours of use on a single charge, this is great for cleaning out the car after a winter road trip. Rated 4/5 stars and you can check out the entire BLACK+DECKER sale here.

Don’t forget that you can save $50 on a 100+ piece Dremel kit right now. This is great for working on crafting projects or getting into small nooks and crannies of DIY tasks.

GEARWRENCH Socket Set features:

120 positions give a 3° ratcheting arc

Double-Stacked Pawl Technology

Low profile head provides access in tight confines

Exceeds ASME torque performance requirements

Flush-mounted lever for On/Off switch

