Prep for New Year’s resolutions with the Total Gym 1400 at $195 (Reg. $300)

- Dec. 2nd 2019 8:03 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Total Gym 1400 with Workout DVD for $194.99 shipped. Normally $300 at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering up the ability to get a full-body workout in 10-20 minutes, this is perfect for the always-busy person. These days it’s hard to find time to work out for hours on end, so this is a great alternative. Plus, the DVD comes with multiple workouts that you can do while on a time crunch, helping to further speed up your progress. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, for something a big higher-end, the Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym is still $1,000 off at Amazon. It offers quite a few different workout routines in its compact form factor.

You can also save big on NordicTrack workout gear with FREE expert installation during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales, so be sure to give that a look.

Total Gym 1400 features:

  • Uses body resistance to strengthen and tone your body
  • Works efficiently by strengthening and toning multiple major muscle groups at the same time for a quick and effective workout
  • Easily get a full-body workout in just 10 to 20 minutes
  • You can perform more than 60 different exercises with this single Total Gym machine, so you don’t leave out any of the major muscle groups
  • Arrives fully assembled so you can start using it right away

