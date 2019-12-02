Make visible cords disappear w/ Wiremold’s CordMate III Kit: $17.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Wiremold CordMate III Cable Concealer for $17.48 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $4. Visible cables drive me nuts. For this reason, I get way more satisfaction out of concealing cables than anyone should be allowed to. This specific cord concealer design can fit up to five cables inside of it, making it a solid choice for cleaning up even the most daunting of rooms, including home theaters. Buyers will score 180-inches of cable concealer along with several fittings that make it simple to navigate corners, connect pieces and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now that you’ve squashed the visible cables, it’s time to make sense of the ones behind your computer or TV. These $7 AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties should do the trick. Fifty come in the package, providing you with plenty to get the job done.

Perhaps you’re already organized and simply preparing for your next gadget. If that’s the case, swing by our roundup of soundbars and speakers from $145 and you’ll have cords to conceal in no time.

Wiremold CordMate III features:

CONCEALS UP TO 5 CABLES: CordMate III Cable Hider Kit perfectly hides dangling and messy TV cables or computer cords for a neater appearance and better entertainment experience

PROTECT YOUR KIDS FROM CABLE CATASTROPHE: TV cables can cause tripping and other safety hazards if left dangling. Now you can safely hide your TV wires, keeping out of reach from curious little hands.

