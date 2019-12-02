New subscribers can get 3-months of YouTube Premium ad-free streaming for FREE

YouTube is currently offering new subscribers 3-months of its Premium service for FREE. Normally $11.99 per month this is the best discount we’ve tracked historically. Note: After three months, be sure to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription or you’ll be charged $11.99 per month thereafter. YouTube Premium delivers ad-free video watching among other features. You’ll also get background playback, downloadable videos, and YouTube Music Premium. Learn more about YouTube Premium here.

YouTube Premium:

Ad-free videos: Watch millions of videos uninterrupted by ads

Download videos to watch offline

Play in the background

Easily explore the world of music with the new and improved YouTube Music app

Ad-free music

Download music to listen offline

