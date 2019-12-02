New subscribers can get 3-months of YouTube Premium ad-free streaming for FREE

YouTube is currently offering new subscribers 3-months of its Premium service for FREE. Normally $11.99 per month this is the best discount we’ve tracked historically. Note: After three months, be sure to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription or you’ll be charged $11.99 per month thereafter. YouTube Premium delivers ad-free video watching among other features. You’ll also get background playback, downloadable videos, and YouTube Music Premium. Learn more about YouTube Premium here.

YouTube Premium:

  • Ad-free videos: Watch millions of videos uninterrupted by ads
  • Download videos to watch offline
  • Play in the background
  • Easily explore the world of music with the new and improved YouTube Music app
  • Ad-free music
  • Download music to listen offline

