Score Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $56 and get a free $10 GC ($110 value)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for Mac/PC bundled with a $10 Amazon gift card for $55.99 shipped. Usually you’d pay $60 for the software by itself, which is down from the pre-Black Friday going rate of $100. Throw in the Amazon credit, and you’re looking at scoring upwards of $110 in value for nearly half the cost. Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 delivers an entry-level photo editing experience which aims to help creators get started without being bogged down by some of the higher-end functionality. Notable features here include Intelligent Editing which can automatically smooth skin, one-click subject selection for easily making edits, and more. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4+ star rating.

Whether you’re looking for a way to spend your gift card or cash in on some of the savings, grabbing SanDisk’s Ultra Flair 16GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is an easy recommendation. It touts a durable metal casing and is a great way to take files with you while out and about.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 features:

Adobe Sensei AI technology powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch

Auto generated creations are made just for you and delivered to your home screen

Get step by step help making incredible effects and creations with 55 guided edits

Create memes and collages for social media, or order photo prints and gifts right from Adobe Photoshop Elements

