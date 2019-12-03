Score Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $56 and get a free $10 GC ($110 value)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for Mac/PC bundled with a $10 Amazon gift card for $55.99 shipped. Usually you’d pay $60 for the software by itself, which is down from the pre-Black Friday going rate of $100. Throw in the Amazon credit, and you’re looking at scoring upwards of $110 in value for nearly half the cost. Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 delivers an entry-level photo editing experience which aims to help creators get started without being bogged down by some of the higher-end functionality. Notable features here include Intelligent Editing which can automatically smooth skin, one-click subject selection for easily making edits, and more. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4+ star rating.
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 features:
- Adobe Sensei AI technology powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch
- Auto generated creations are made just for you and delivered to your home screen
- Get step by step help making incredible effects and creations with 55 guided edits
- Create memes and collages for social media, or order photo prints and gifts right from Adobe Photoshop Elements
