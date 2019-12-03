Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Home Inventory, Darkest Dungeon, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on titles like Home Inventory, Lootbox RPG, b-hyve pro, Move On – Productivity Timer, Darkest Dungeon, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phot – instant film quick cam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vaporwave – 1980s Picture Arts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Move On – Productivity Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cannabis Strain Guide: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Papa’s Scooperia HD: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Papa’s Taco Mia To Go!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Home Inventory: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Carnivores: Ice Age Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moment – Pro Camera: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StarMap 3D+ Plus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Carnivores:Dinosaur Hunter Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: World Title Boxing Manager: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PlantFinder – Quick identifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $9)

iPad: iMPC Pro 2: $10 (Reg. $25)

iPad: iMPC: $3 (Reg. $7)

