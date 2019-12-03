The Express Cyber Sale takes 50% off everything sitewide: Jeans, shoes, more

- Dec. 3rd 2019 4:43 pm ET

0

The Express Cyber Monday Sale is still live with 50% off everything sitwide. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Now is a perfect time to update your jeans and the men’s Slim Dark Wash Hyper Stretch style are currently on sale for $44 and originally were priced at $88. These jeans are perfect for everyday occasions and its stretch infused material promotes comfort. Also, be sure to pair them with the Thick Lace-Up Boots for a stylish look. Better yet, these boots are currently marked down to $74 and originally were priced at $148. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

