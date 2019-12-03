The Express Cyber Sale takes 50% off everything sitewide: Jeans, shoes, more

The Express Cyber Monday Sale is still live with 50% off everything sitwide. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Now is a perfect time to update your jeans and the men’s Slim Dark Wash Hyper Stretch style are currently on sale for $44 and originally were priced at $88. These jeans are perfect for everyday occasions and its stretch infused material promotes comfort. Also, be sure to pair them with the Thick Lace-Up Boots for a stylish look. Better yet, these boots are currently marked down to $74 and originally were priced at $148. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans $44 (Orig. $88)
- Merino Wool Full Zip Sweater $49 (Orig. $98)
- Thick Lace-Up Boots $74 (Orig. $148)
- Moisture-Wicking Henley Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Chevron Quarter Zip Sweatshirt $40 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Metallic One Shoulder Cut-Out Sweater $40 (Orig. $80)
- Off the Shoulder Pullover Sweater $35 (Orig. $60)
- High Waisted Dark Wash Jeggings $40 (Orig. $80)
- Lightweight Teddy Jogger Pants $30 (Orig. $60)
- Velvet Slip Dress $40 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
