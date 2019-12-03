Amazon’s offering holiday pajamas for adults from $28 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering 30% off holiday adult onesies to get you in the festive spirit. One of the most notable deals is the Just Love Adult Women’s Onesie Pajamas for $27.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $40 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas are a great option for the holidays and they have a soft synthetic material for added comfort. Each pair also has a sherpa-lined hood that’s trendy as well as cuffed arms and legs. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
For men, the Adult Onesie Holiday Microfleece Jumpsuit is on sale for $34.99 and regularly are priced at $50. This onzie is available in four print options and comes in an array of sizes. Rated 4/5 stars.
Just Love Adult Onesie Pajamas feature:
- These adult onesie pajamas are made using ultra-soft synthetic material that feels incredibly cozy and keeps you warm during those cold nights.
- The choice of funny cartoon & animal characters, sexy prints, and vibrant colors will spark a smile on your face and are also great for cosplay or kigurumi.
- We stock these cute non footed full body pjs in both kid and adult sizes, with the right fit giving you enough room for comfortable movement.
- All the seams in this hooded onesie are lock stitched for extra strength and provide enough allowance to prevent any tearing.
