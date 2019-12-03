Amazon’s offering holiday pajamas for adults from $28 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering 30% off holiday adult onesies to get you in the festive spirit. One of the most notable deals is the Just Love Adult Women’s Onesie Pajamas for $27.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $40 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas are a great option for the holidays and they have a soft synthetic material for added comfort. Each pair also has a sherpa-lined hood that’s trendy as well as cuffed arms and legs. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

For men, the Adult Onesie Holiday Microfleece Jumpsuit is on sale for $34.99 and regularly are priced at $50. This onzie is available in four print options and comes in an array of sizes. Rated 4/5 stars.

Just Love Adult Onesie Pajamas feature:

These adult onesie pajamas are made using ultra-soft synthetic material that feels incredibly cozy and keeps you warm during those cold nights.

The choice of funny cartoon & animal characters, sexy prints, and vibrant colors will spark a smile on your face and are also great for cosplay or kigurumi.

We stock these cute non footed full body pjs in both kid and adult sizes, with the right fit giving you enough room for comfortable movement.

All the seams in this hooded onesie are lock stitched for extra strength and provide enough allowance to prevent any tearing.

