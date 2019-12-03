Just $20 gets you a white Hue smart bulb and Hue wireless dimmer, a $35 value

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue Smart Dimming Kit for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $35 going rate this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. You’ll get both a white dimming bulb in the box alongside the wireless controller. I have the controller next to my bed and have used HomeKit to remap its buttons to turn off the entire apartment when I go to bed and it’s quite awesome. Just know, you’ll have to already have a Hue Hub to take advantage of these products. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’ve not already set up Hue, then check out Cree’s Connected Bulb. It’s under $4 Prime shipped at Amazon and works with Alexa, making it simple to change its brightness or power state.
Philips Hue Smart Dimming Kit features:
- Wireless dimming works out of the box. Get started with Philips Hue Smart wireless dimming kit and enjoy basic wireless dimming.
- Energy saving A19 LED Smart bulb lasts up to 25000-hours, or 23 years with normal use
- Includes one White A19 Hue Smart Bulb and one Hue Wireless Smart Dimmer Switch.
- When paired with a Hue Hub (sold separately) the Dimmer Switch (included) can control up to 10 Hue lights.
- Control the Hue Smart Bulb with the included dimmer switch, or connect everything to a Philips Hue Hub for control from your smart device.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!