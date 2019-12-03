Just $20 gets you a white Hue smart bulb and Hue wireless dimmer, a $35 value

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue Smart Dimming Kit for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $35 going rate this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. You’ll get both a white dimming bulb in the box alongside the wireless controller. I have the controller next to my bed and have used HomeKit to remap its buttons to turn off the entire apartment when I go to bed and it’s quite awesome. Just know, you’ll have to already have a Hue Hub to take advantage of these products. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’ve not already set up Hue, then check out Cree’s Connected Bulb. It’s under $4 Prime shipped at Amazon and works with Alexa, making it simple to change its brightness or power state.

Philips Hue Smart Dimming Kit features:

Wireless dimming works out of the box. Get started with Philips Hue Smart wireless dimming kit and enjoy basic wireless dimming.

Energy saving A19 LED Smart bulb lasts up to 25000-hours, or 23 years with normal use

Includes one White A19 Hue Smart Bulb and one Hue Wireless Smart Dimmer Switch.

When paired with a Hue Hub (sold separately) the Dimmer Switch (included) can control up to 10 Hue lights.

Control the Hue Smart Bulb with the included dimmer switch, or connect everything to a Philips Hue Hub for control from your smart device.

