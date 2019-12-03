J.Crew’s Cyber Deals offers 50% off your purchase: Jeans, outerwear, more

Today only, J.Crew is offering 50% off your purchase with promo code MONDAY at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on outerwear, flannel shirts, jeans, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Waffle & Barnes Waffle Henley is a no-brainer at just $39, which is down from its original rate of $78. This shirt will become a staple in your wardrobe because it can easily be paired with jeans, khakis or joggers alike. It also looks nice layered and the Midweight Flannel Shirt would be a great option. Plus, it’s also on sale for $40 and originally was priced at $80. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!